With each passing day, it seems to become more and more clear that voter fraud took place all over the nation during the 2020 general election. And the left is doing everything possible to hide it.

Given everything we know about the behavior of Democrats, there’s zero chance President Trump will (or should) concede to Joe Biden.

Hang in there, y’all. Still a ways to go.

The threshold identification of Ballots is turning out to be even bigger than originally anticipated. A very large number of Ballots are impacted. Stay tuned! take our poll – story continues below Completing this poll grants you access to Flag And Cross updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

Nevada is turning out to be a cesspool of Fake Votes. @mschlapp & @AdamLaxalt are finding things that, when released, will be absolutely shocking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

Wisconsin is looking very good. Needs a little time statutorily. Will happen soon! @Reince @SeanDuffyWI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

Pennsylvania prevented us from watching much of the Ballot count. Unthinkable and illegal in this country. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

Georgia will be a big presidential win, as it was the night of the Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

Noticed how a bunch of Trump tweets have a disclaimer? Pathetic!

Where’s the respect?

