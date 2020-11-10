https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/525228-a-deal-to-leave-the-white-house-how-donald-trump-could-do-this

In the crush of debate over how and when Donald TrumpDonald John TrumpPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency’s transition delays: reports Trump campaign lawyers worry about pushing lawsuits that could undermine election: report MORE may leave the White House, the most insightful forecast may have come from a friend of mine who actually knows the president. He is a successful New York City real estate investor. He has sat on the other side of the table with Trump negotiating a significant transaction. It was that instance, among others, that compelled this ironclad conservative Republican to back Joe Biden. On Saturday, within minutes of the cascading declarations of Biden’s victory, was a fascinating glimpse into how Trump approaches defeat.

“This is his final opportunity to be presidential and he will not grab it,” my friend told me. “I have constantly considered his behavior domestically and on the world stage through the lens of his New York real estate developer background. I suspect that like a New York real estate developer whose project is under financial water with his lender, his intuition is that before conceding he will somehow seek concessions from the lender. In this case, he views the lender as the Democrats, the electoral college, the American people.”

In other words, Trump’s world-view is that even when he loses he deserves a win. You extract some value, force some giveback. You can be underwater, financially or by five million votes, but you do not give up until someone gives in. I replied that tenancy in the White House is not a commercial real estate contract. It is determined by the Constitution.

“It has not sunk in [with Trump] that elections only have binary outcomes, a winner and a loser. He does not yet embrace the notion. He seems not to understand that there is no chance that he can have Pence replace Harris, a severance check for him and his family, a cut of future tariffs, etc.”

So what does a former New York City real estate developer demand when 75 million voters, the Constitution, the Electoral College, and 238 years of peaceful transfers of power stand in his way? My friend wonders: “Maybe he believes he can trade for a favorable resolution on his $86 million IRS tax audit. Or a pardon on his New York State investigation. Who knows?”

Politics has an arc. But the mercenary instincts of this president remain unbending. He goes out the way he came in: kicking and screaming. He is as self-serving in the final days as he was in the first. The last four years have been bookended by enrichment. The art of Trump’s deal is, as always, a portrait of venality.

Trump has a long and well-documented history of squeezing partners, buyers, sellers, financiers, investors, consumers. Now he may be applying the tactics to the United States of America; holding a smooth transition, which is necessary to our national security, hostage to his demand for legal security.

The entire world awaits the next president. But Trump sees it as a monopoly board, where one can propose, as he did, to buy Greenland and, perhaps, a “get out of jail card.” Except that he doesn’t hold the cards. At some point, the people who care about him will realize this is not a game. They’ll coax him away from the poker table like a lapsed member of Gamblers Anonymous. Still, I do not expect him to leave graciously or even quietly.

One of the strategic problems with Trump is that he rarely has a clean exit strategy. He haggles, blusters, sometimes cheats his way of predicaments because he always has. He leaves a wake of damage to underpaid or unpaid partners, vendors, contractors, small businesses. Most of our presidents have gained their office by winning elections. Trump may be the first to leave office by trying to extort America.

Steve Israel represented New York in the House over eight terms and was chairman with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee from 2011 to 2015. He is now the director of the Institute of Politics and Global Affairs at Cornell University. You can follow his updates @RepSteveIsrael.

