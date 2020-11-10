http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Sfdz1o0V0Ms/a-warning-on-georgia.php

In this column, Steve Cortes identified four statistical anomalies associated with last week’s presidential vote. Any one of them, he argued, “would cast intense doubt upon election results.” Put all four together, and “the result is a seemingly impossible statistical perfect storm.”

Considering the importance of the Georgia runoff elections, I was struck by this passage in Cortes’ article:

In the Peach State, President Trump’s vote total almost exactly tracked the vote totals for the Republican senate candidates, separated by merely 818 votes out of 2.43 million votes Trump earned there. But, Joe Biden saw an astounding surplus of 95,801 votes over the Democratic Senate candidates.

Something, Cortes concluded, was likely amiss.

I’m betting that in the Georgia runoffs, most of those 95,801 votes will be “transferred” to the Democratic Senate candidates.

Cortes noted that the phenomenon of Biden receiving vastly more votes than the local Senate candidate occurred primarily in swing states like Georgia. In states like Wyoming, there was no need to gin up excess votes for Biden, so the former vice president ran in lockstep with the Democratic Senate candidates.

Now, however, the Democrats desperately need to gin up excess votes in Georgia for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. If they do so without indulging in fraud, more power to them. But the existence of so many “Biden only” ballots in Georgia suggests the presence of fraud in one form or another, as well as the likelihood of an attempted repeat performance in the runoffs.

