https://www.dailywire.com/news/abolish-the-senate-trends-on-the-left-after-democrat-senator-joe-manchin-makes-pledge-during-interview

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin (WV) triggered the Left on Monday afternoon — to the point where many called for “abolishing the Senate” altogether — after he pledged during a Fox News interview to be a key vote in stopping proposed power grabs by his own party.

Manchin made the remarks during an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who asked Manchin about a recent comment from Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer. Schumer said late last week that the Democrats will “change America” if they win two run-off Senate races in Georgia.

“Well, there’s a lot of people that are concerned. There’s a lot of fear tactics that are being used right now,” Manchin said. “If both of the Georgia senators were elected from the Democratic Party, then that would be 50/50, if both Dan Sullivan and Thom Tillis win; 50/50 means there’s a tie. But if one senator does not vote on the Democratic side, there is no tie and there is no bill.”

“So, I commit to you tonight and I commit to all of your viewers and everyone else that’s watching, I want to lay those fears, I want to rest those fears for you right now, because, when they talk about whether it be packing the courts or ending the filibuster, I will not vote to do that,” Manchin continued. “I will not vote to pack the courts. I think — and I will not vote to end the filibuster. Bret, this system, the Senate, this so unique body in the world, it was made to work together in a bipartisan way. And once you start breaking down those barriers, then you lose every reason that we are the institution that we are, the most deliberative body.”

“So, I want to lay those fears to rest, that that won’t happen, because I will not be the 50th Democrat voting to end that filibuster or to basically stack the court,” he added. “And then all the other things you’re hearing about, Bret, also, is — defund the police. I don’t know of any of the Democrats in the caucus that are for defunding the police. We are not for that whatsoever. And when they talk about basically Medicare for All, we can’t even pay for Medicare for some. It doesn’t make any sense at all. We have got to fix the Affordable Care Act we have. And I think our Republican — moderate Republicans will work with us to now repair what needs to be repaired.”

WATCH:

On Twitter, Manchin added, “Let me be clear: I will not vote to pack the courts & I will not vote to end the filibuster. The U.S. Senate is the most deliberative body in the world. It was made so that we work together in a bipartisan way. If you get rid of the filibuster, there’s no reason to have a Senate.”

Manchin’s remarks instantly ignited anger and outrage from the hard left, who called for abolishing the Senate as a result.

Below are some of the examples of those calling for abolishing the Senate:

There is, in fact, no reason to have a Senate. https://t.co/Kx1BL9Z2mt — Samuel Black (@potter_black) November 10, 2020

Abolish the Senate. Problem solved. https://t.co/xeyysAC7J5 — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) November 10, 2020

Actually, filibuster or no, there’s no reason to have a Senate. It is an artifact of a slaver constitution that in both intent and practice preserves white minority rule. https://t.co/0OePnnOL0r — Goldy 🗳️ (@GoldyHA) November 10, 2020

Yes this is the idea. The senate is undemocratic. Reform is needed. https://t.co/a2AflQEXWY — Tricia Romano (@tromano) November 10, 2020

There actually is no reason to have a Senate. It’s already horribly counter-majoratarian. Add to that an even higer threshold? When the Framers wanted a higher threshold, THEY SPELLED IT OUT. https://t.co/rucg6mfIhp — Shannon McCormick (@sadogre) November 10, 2020

The Electoral College – and with it the need to treat obsolescents like Manchin and his constituents like ANYONE should give a damn what they think about running a 21st Century world – cannot go away fast enough. End stupid, end problems. https://t.co/ke63Cxci5S — MovieBob Productions (@the_moviebob) November 10, 2020

I vote for abolishing the senate, let’s do it. https://t.co/M8kotVegTO — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) November 10, 2020

sounds good about now https://t.co/46xW5Qkjd9 — Jennifer ‘the people decide’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 10, 2020

I agree, let’s not have a senate. https://t.co/mqxNe9Fwd8 — Cronk is good. (@cdgoldstein) November 10, 2020

Joe Manchin says abolish the Senate and tbh i am down https://t.co/rDEY2SPs4J — Evan Greer (@evan_greer) November 10, 2020

Get rid of the Senate? Where do we sign up https://t.co/0Ls83V5rer — Jessica Mason Pieklo (@Hegemommy) November 10, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

