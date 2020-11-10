https://www.dailywire.com/news/abolish-the-senate-trends-on-the-left-after-democrat-senator-joe-manchin-makes-pledge-during-interview

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin (WV) triggered the Left on Monday afternoon — to the point where many called for “abolishing the Senate” altogether — after he pledged during a Fox News interview to be a key vote in stopping proposed power grabs by his own party.

Manchin made the remarks during an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who asked Manchin about a recent comment from Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer. Schumer said late last week that the Democrats will “change America” if they win two run-off Senate races in Georgia.

“Well, there’s a lot of people that are concerned. There’s a lot of fear tactics that are being used right now,” Manchin said. “If both of the Georgia senators were elected from the Democratic Party, then that would be 50/50, if both Dan Sullivan and Thom Tillis win; 50/50 means there’s a tie. But if one senator does not vote on the Democratic side, there is no tie and there is no bill.”

“So, I commit to you tonight and I commit to all of your viewers and everyone else that’s watching, I want to lay those fears, I want to rest those fears for you right now, because, when they talk about whether it be packing the courts or ending the filibuster, I will not vote to do that,” Manchin continued. “I will not vote to pack the courts. I think — and I will not vote to end the filibuster. Bret, this system, the Senate, this so unique body in the world, it was made to work together in a bipartisan way. And once you start breaking down those barriers, then you lose every reason that we are the institution that we are, the most deliberative body.”

“So, I want to lay those fears to rest, that that won’t happen, because I will not be the 50th Democrat voting to end that filibuster or to basically stack the court,” he added. “And then all the other things you’re hearing about, Bret, also, is — defund the police. I don’t know of any of the Democrats in the caucus that are for defunding the police. We are not for that whatsoever. And when they talk about basically Medicare for All, we can’t even pay for Medicare for some. It doesn’t make any sense at all. We have got to fix the Affordable Care Act we have. And I think our Republican — moderate Republicans will work with us to now repair what needs to be repaired.”

WATCH:

On Twitter, Manchin added, “Let me be clear: I will not vote to pack the courts & I will not vote to end the filibuster. The U.S. Senate is the most deliberative body in the world. It was made so that we work together in a bipartisan way. If you get rid of the filibuster, there’s no reason to have a Senate.”

Manchin’s remarks instantly ignited anger and outrage from the hard left, who called for abolishing the Senate as a result.

Below are some of the examples of those calling for abolishing the Senate:

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...