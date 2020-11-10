https://www.oann.com/adidas-upbeat-for-year-end-despite-pandemic-resurgence/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=adidas-upbeat-for-year-end-despite-pandemic-resurgence

November 10, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – German sportswear firm Adidas <ADSGn.DE> expects sales to return to growth in China in the fourth quarter and predicted a similar level of sales decline overall as it reported in the third when it saw a rebound from earlier coronavirus lockdowns.

Adidas said third-quarter sales fell a currency-neutral 3% to 5.964 billion euros ($7.05 billion), while operating profit fell 12% to 794 million euros, ahead of average analyst forecasts for 5.91 billion and 723 million respectively.

($1 = 0.8460 euros)

