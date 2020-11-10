https://babylonbee.com/news/after-wiping-out-half-the-universe-thanos-calls-for-unity/

WASHINGTON, D.C.—After a lengthy campaign to wipe out half of all life in the universe, controversial environmental activist Thanos has called for humanity to come together, end their divisions, and unify.

The environmentalist activist gave a victory speech after accomplishing his plan to acquire the Infinity Stones, place them in a specially designed glove, and snap his fingers to end billions of lives.

“Now that I have destroyed half of all life in existence, it is time for unity,” Thanos said in a speech Tuesday. “I know I treated you all as enemies and called for your total destruction, making it my life’s mission to slaughter half the organic life in our reality. But now it is time for our universe to heal.”

“I will be a kind ruler not just for those who supported me, but for those who opposed me as well. We are all friends here.”

One group of superheroes says they will oppose Thanos’s call for unity, but they are being called right-wing agitators since one of them has an American flag on his shield.

Democrats are praising Thanos as a hero, since many Trump supporters died after the snap, along with millions of unborn babies.

