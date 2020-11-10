https://www.zerohedge.com/political/andrew-mccabe-saw-no-bias-peter-well-stop-trump-strzok-admits-he-wouldnt-have-signed-spy

Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe – the guy fired for a self-serving leak to the media claiming he wasn’t shielding political ally Hillary Clinton from prosecution – claimed on Tuesday that fired FBI agent Peter Strzok was totally fair in his investigation of President Trump, and exhibited no bias.

“Senator, my experiences working with Peter Strzok, yes, I believe he was fair in the decisions that he made and the work that he did,” McCabe told the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of their probe into the origins of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation of debunked Trump-Russia allegations, according to SaraaCarter.com.

To review, Strzok – who was pivotal in downgrading the FBI’s assessment Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified information to a ‘non-crime’ – exhibited extreme animus against then-candidate Donald Trump in text messages to his mistress, former FBI attorney Lisa Page. The two also discussed an ‘insurance policy’ in the event Trump was likely to win the election, approximately two weeks after Crossfire Hurricane was launched.

Republicans, don’t let Andrew McCabe continue to get away with totally criminal activity. What he did should never be allowed to happen to our Country again. FIGHT FOR JUSTICE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2020

Except, McCabe says Strzok was able to keep his personal feelings out of the case, testifying that: “The work that I saw Peter do on this case and other cases from that work and the decisions that he made, I did not see any indications of political bias.”

Meanwhile, McCabe also admitted that he wouldn’t have signed a warrant application to spy on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page if he knew it was supported by fabricated claims from a hoax dossier crafted by a UK spy.

“If you knew then what you know now, would you have signed the warrant application in June 2017 against Carter Page?” asked Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham.

“No, sir,” responded McCabe.

Former @FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday that he was “shocked and disappointed” by the “significant number of errors and failures related to the FISA applications” related to Crossfire Hurricane. #JustTheNews https://t.co/YoUwBR2ds2 pic.twitter.com/ovBzh3jZ2i — Just the News (@JustTheNews) November 10, 2020

As the Daily Caller notes, “A Justice Department inspector general’s report released on Dec. 9, 2019 blasted the FBI over a series of errors and omissions in four applications for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants against Carter Page.”

The IG report said that investigators failed to disclose numerous problems with the Steele dossier, which the FBI cited extensively in the FISA applications. McCabe signed the fourth and final FISA application in June 2017. The Justice Department has deemed that application and another one signed in April 2017 to be invalid because of widespread errors. Three other officials who signed off on FISA warrants against Page have told the Senate Judiciary Committee that they would not have authorized surveillance against the former Trump aide if they had known about some of the findings in the IG report. –Daily Caller

McCabe is joined by former Deputy Attorney Generals Rod Renstein, Sally Yates and former FBI Director James Comey, who have all said they would not have approved the warrants if they knew about the falsified information.

At one point, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) asked McCabe if Biden already speaking with world leaders is a violation of the Logan Act – which McCabe and crew went after Gen. Michael Flynn for doing during the Trump transition. McCabe punted.

Ted Cruz getting in fiery exchange with Andrew McCabe about what James Comey knew and did in terms of authorizing the disclosure of the Clinton Foundation investigation to the press. McCabe argues Cruz’s characterization of a leak is not accurate pic.twitter.com/7NZ8jfTzkk — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) November 10, 2020

McCabe also thinks he did nothing wrong and shouldn’t have been fired.