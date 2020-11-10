https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/antifa-vandalizes-democrat-hq-in-portland-paints-f-biden/
A marauding gang of antifa black bloc in Portland marched around and smashed up the Multnomah County Democrats building. Police made one arrest afterwards. Video by @NDpendentPDX. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/8oTsyybRHO
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 9, 2020
Late on 8 Nov., a mob of antifa black bloc rioters marched to the Multnomah County Democrats office in Portland and smashed-up the building. Anarchist messages were also spray-painted on the exterior. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/XC62UBuxCg
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 9, 2020