We wonder what this post will look like after Twitter is done censoring all of the tweets about the Obama administration spying on the incoming Trump administration. We had sources as esteemed as CNN’s Jim Acosta assure us on air this summer that there was no spying on the Trump campaign: “That is just not true. That did not happen,” insisted Acosta.

Anyway, AP reporter Philip Crowther thought he’d post some photos from four years ago, when he was witness to the start of a peaceful transition of power from President Obama to President-elect Trump.

Four year ago today I witnessed the start of a peaceful transition of power in the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/GgXoVEzqQO — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) November 10, 2020

Trump even gave Obama a pat on the back:

Four years ago in the Oval Office, a pat on the back from the President-elect for the President pic.twitter.com/WnDQvv5jLs — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) November 10, 2020

Damn, he stole my joke! https://t.co/I1CnZ1RXMW — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) November 10, 2020

WHO ARE YOU KIDDING?

In this very meeting, Obama told President-Elect Trump not to hire @GenFlynn because of his non-existent Russia ties. https://t.co/fusc32sm1k — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) November 10, 2020

Ah so President Trump should spy on the Biden transition team, unmask his family members, set up his National Security advisor, and spread false intelligence far and wide throughout the government and media? https://t.co/F5cZnI1wM9 — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) November 10, 2020

Drunk Tweeting? https://t.co/QFDNl37pjr — Joe Dan Gorman, Intellectual Froglegs (@JoeDanMedia) November 10, 2020

Weren’t they were already screaming about impeachment and Russian collusion/interference by this time? https://t.co/e6i54DjAGw — Free Indeed SiggmaK (@Siggmak) November 10, 2020

And sat back whilst the previous administration spent four years trying to undermine the new one… https://t.co/ooIjAzMoBv — Dr Woofter Superior (@Trailer_Swift69) November 10, 2020

They are really going to pretend that the 2016 transition was normal and that Obama’s FBI wasn’t investigating people for “Logan Act violations” while spinning tales of Russian collusion to sabotage the incoming administration. https://t.co/KhIlklYmZG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 10, 2020

*Hillary and Russian Collusion not included https://t.co/sxHfHhHpZj — Timothy Hicks- A Fathers Journey (@TWayneHicks) November 10, 2020

AYFKM? That guy on the right was launching the #RussianCollusionHoax to destroy the incoming Trump Administration as this picture was being taken. These clowns and their silly horseshit about re-writing recent history look desperate, sad, and doomed to fail. https://t.co/wW4T9h8arL — Cruadin (@cruadin) November 10, 2020

lol they did this to keep half the country pleased while they secretly, illegally, wiretapped the Trump campaign using fake evidence they knew was fake at the time. but sure, “peaceful transition of power” https://t.co/GRGTcddLUh — Brandon Orselli (@brandonorselli) November 10, 2020

Four years ago Obama had weaponized resources of the govt to spy on Trump and his team, then use a phony dossier to spend years trying to impeach him. You have a puzzling definition of “peaceful transition” https://t.co/pVcJt6rdOp — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) November 10, 2020

What a prototypical example of memory holing …

At this point, Obama administration had wrongly queried NSA database, run “assets” at Trump campaign and transition team, and obtained an illegal FISA warrant.

44 was most corrupt POTUS in history. https://t.co/FNMR1ANg3a — Life Imitates Seinfeld (@life_seinfeld) November 10, 2020

Ummm, the guy on the right was illegally using US intelligence agencies to interfere with the peaceful transition of power to the guy on the left. https://t.co/h6JchNTc5H — Pissed Pat (@Pissed_Pat) November 10, 2020

Firey, but mostly peaceful.

Newly declassified documents reveal John Brennan briefed President Obama on Hillary Clinton’s plan to tie Trump to Russia https://t.co/W9Ap6Mb5TQ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 6, 2020

