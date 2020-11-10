https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/10/ap-reporter-reminisces-about-witnessing-four-years-ago-the-peaceful-transition-of-power-from-obama-to-trump/

We wonder what this post will look like after Twitter is done censoring all of the tweets about the Obama administration spying on the incoming Trump administration. We had sources as esteemed as CNN’s Jim Acosta assure us on air this summer that there was no spying on the Trump campaign: “That is just not true. That did not happen,” insisted Acosta.

Anyway, AP reporter Philip Crowther thought he’d post some photos from four years ago, when he was witness to the start of a peaceful transition of power from President Obama to President-elect Trump.

Trump even gave Obama a pat on the back:

Firey, but mostly peaceful.

