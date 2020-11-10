http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KdfQic5tpf8/

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann (R) on Monday called for “independent analysis” of voting data in the wake of alleged voting irregularities in the state’s 2020 presidential election.

“Assuming the allegations of fraud are without merit, an independent analysis would help to restore credibility and hopefully end the current controversy over fairness in the election process in Arizona,” Fann wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

“I am not claiming fraud was involved in Arizona’s election, but we must do everything we can to satisfy Arizonans that the count was lawfully done,” she added.

Fann also announced her support for Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s proposal to enlarge the scope of the hand count audit in Maricopa County.

Fann’s letter comes as President Trump continues to chip away at former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead in Arizona, cutting his Democrat opponent’s lead by thousands of votes.

As Breitbart News reported:

Another Maricopa County drop on Monday evening showed Trump reducing Biden’s overall lead from 16,952 on Sunday afternoon to 14,746. According to the Arizona Republic, Trump fell short in the Monday evening drop of ballots in terms of overall pace, taking 49.2 percent of the 6,495 votes. Trump needs to take 60 percent of the remaining ballots in the state in order to take the lead.

Data Orbital estimates 63,000 ballots remain to be counted in the state.

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit in Arizona over the weekend, claiming that in-person voters had ballots wrongfully rejected.

Breitbart New reported:

The lawsuit details cases in Maricopa County, Arizona, where eligible voters showed up on election day to cast their vote and subsequently had their ballot rejected. In one case, Mia Barcello said she marked her ballot at an Anthem, Arizona, polling site with an ink pen that permeated through the ballot. When the ballot was fed through a tabulation device, it was rejected, according to the lawsuit. Barcello said she was told to press a “green button labeled ‘Cast’ on the device but was not told that doing so “likely would cause her selections in all candidate races or ballot proposition affected by the putative overvote or other defect or irregularity to be automatically disqualified and not tabulated.”

Meanwhile, Trump and his campaign have repeatedly said they will not concede the election in the wake of the establishment declaring Biden the winner of the election.

On Monday, Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said conceding the election is “not even in our vocabulary right now” as the campaign files a bevy of legal challenges over the counting of ballots in several battleground states.

“We’re going to continue exposing and investigating all these instances of fraud or abuse and make sure that the American public can have full confidence in these elections.” Miller told the Fox News Channel. “It’s not just our campaign saying we need to go through these. In certain states like Arizona, Georgia, and others, these are mandatory recounts that are coming up. We have to go through the process and a lot of Americans — 71 million Americans — voted for this president, so they want to make sure that justice is served.”

