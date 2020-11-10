https://www.theepochtimes.com/attorney-general-william-barr-authorizes-doj-voting-fraud-probes_3573721.html

Media reports are citing an apparently leaked memo in which Attorney General William Barr authorized federal prosecutors across the country to “pursue substantial allegations” of voting irregularities.

The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, reads: “Such inquiries and reviews may be conducted if there are clear and apparently credible allegations of irregularities that, if true, could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual State.”

It was sent to various divisions of the Department of Justice (U.S. attorneys, assistant attorneys general for the criminal division, civil rights division, national security division) as well as the director of the FBI.

The memo added that department personnel should “exercise appropriate caution” and “maintain the Department’s absolute commitment to fairness, neutrality and non-partisanship.”

The Trump campaign appealed for patience as the investigations are underway.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she was speaking in her private capacity as an advisor to the Trump campaign.

“This election is not over, far from it. We have only begun the process of obtaining an accurate, honest vote count.”

McEnany noted reports of voting irregularities and a large collection of affidavits, or formal written declarations made under oath.

Meanwhile in the U.S. Senate, reconvening for the first time since Election Day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said President Trump’s legal challenges are legitimate.

