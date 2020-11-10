https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/10/this-is-crazy-megyn-kelly-busts-msnbc-over-contributor-who-not-only-wrote-bidens-speech-but-praised-him-for-it-live-on-the-air/

We’d say this is unreal but knowing the media and especially MSNBC? This is all too real.

Pretty bad, even for MSNBC.

Megyn Kelly called MSNBC out like nobody’s business:

This is crazy. He helped Biden draft his speech on Sat night, without disclosing that fact to the audience (or anyone?), then reacted to the speech live on the air as a paid MSNBC contributor. Let me guess- he liked it? https://t.co/XnZqprPUef — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 10, 2020

Yeah, we’re pretty sure Jon Meacham liked the speech he wrote for Biden.

From Fox News:

Presidential historian Jon Meacham was reportedly let go as an MSNBC contributor after he apparently failed to disclose to the network that he was a speechwriter for President-elect Joe Biden, including the victory speech he gave on Saturday night. Sources told The New York Times that Meacham had been “playing a larger role than was previously known” behind the scenes, “both writing drafts of speeches and offering edits on many of Mr. Biden’s big addresses, including one he gave at Gettysburg last month and his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention.” Biden campaign press secretary TJ Ducklo told the Times, “President-elect Joe Biden wrote the speech he delivered to the American people on Saturday night” but that “given the significance of the speech, he consulted a number of important, and diverse, voices as part of his writing process, as he often does.”

They want us to believe they’re NOT the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party? Alrighty then.

But hey, MSNBC did fire him, right?

*eye roll*

Everything they do is a charade. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) November 10, 2020

Why did MSNBC fire Meachem? It’s not like we didn’t already know their on-air talent are all DNC operatives. — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) November 10, 2020

They’ve gotta put on a show ya’ know.

By crazy, she means totally on brand for MSNBC. — Ordy Packard’s Amish Pumpkin Spice (@OrdyPackard) November 10, 2020

NARRATOR: He did. Here’s what he said to Brian Williams (I know, the irony) pic.twitter.com/6QWB8G1QzM — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 10, 2020

As we said above, we wish would could say this is unreal but clearly … it’s all too real.

***

Related:

When someone shows you who they REALLY ARE –> Fox News anchor Sandra Smith caught on hot mic showing her true colors (watch)

‘Who the HELL do you think you are?!’ Jake Tapper learns the HARD way why threatening Trump supporters is NEVER a good ide

‘I’ve always loved Biden’ … ‘numbers make no sense’: Blue-check data scientist’s thread highlighting ‘glitches’ a must-read

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

