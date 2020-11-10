https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/biden-covid-advisor-dr-osterholm-suggests-lockdown-4-6-weeks-control?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and one of Joe Biden’s coronavirus advisors, has said that a nationwide lockdown would help bring the virus under control in the U.S.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Osterholm said that the federal government could borrow the money to pay individuals and governments for their lost income during that period.

“We could pay for a package right now to cover all of the lost wages for individual workers … if we did that, then we could lockdown for 4 to 6 weeks.”

Added Osterholm, “We could really watch ourselves cruising into the vaccine availability in the first and second quarter of next year while bringing back the economy long before that.”

