Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to roll out at least four executive orders should he ultimately be sworn in as president on Jan. 20, undoing the work of President Donald Trump, his campaign said this week.

What are the details?

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign on Monday told Fox News that the former vice president plans to rejoin both the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization and also plans to reinstate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — or DACA — and repeal the president’s so-called travel ban on certain Muslim countries.

Biden has also previously vowed to repeal Trump’s tax cuts and reverse the Mexico City Policy, which bans foreign aid from going to nongovernmental organizations that promote or pay for abortions.

“Other abortion-related policies and those weakening the Affordable Care Act will likely be on the chopping block in a Biden-Harris administration as well,” the outlet noted.

Following the 2020 presidential election, Biden also said he has plans to tackle the coronavirus pandemic both at home and abroad and announced the formation of a coronavirus advisory board composed of scientists and physicians.

“The challenge before us right now is still immense and growing, and so is the need for bold action to fight this pandemic,” Biden said after announcing the advisory board. “We are still facing a dark winter.”

CBS News reported that the advisory board will include members such as former FDA Commissioner Dr. David Kessler, former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, Yale professor Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, former head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority Dr. Rick Bright, and more.

“Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” Biden added. “The advisory board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective, and distributed efficiently, equitably, and free; and protecting at-risk populations.”

CBS noted that Biden is also expected to start announcing White House staff appointments as early as this week.

