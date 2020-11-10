http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SyB9VYlGYvg/

Former Vice President Joe Biden is claiming that Republicans have been intimidated into not recognizing the results of the 2020 White House contest by President Donald Trump.

Biden, who has been declared president-elect by numerous media outlets, was asked on Tuesday after a speech in Delaware about recent comments Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made asserting that the winner of the election would ultimately be decided by the Electoral College later this year.

“I think that the whole Republican Party has been put in the position, with few notable exceptions, of being mildly intimidated by the sitting president,” Biden said in response.

The former vice president added that he was not bothered by the situation, telling reporters “there’s only one president at a time” and it would be Trump at least until the inaugural in January. When pushed as to how he expected to work with Republicans if they wouldn’t “acknowledge” him as president-elect, Biden responded simply, “They will.”

Biden’s remarks come as a dispute has emerged over the results of the election. Trump and his allies claim that Biden’s media-declared victory is improper given that the former vice president only has marginal leads in several prime swing states. For instance in Arizona, which was called for the Democrat ticket on Election Night, Biden’s lead has diminished to less than 15,000 votes with 60,000 ballots still outstanding as of Tuesday.

Similarly, Biden holds narrow leads over Trump in Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. In all of those states, which are central to the former vice president’s pathway to hit the required 270 Electoral College votes needed for victory, allegations of electoral irregularities have emerged. As such, the Trump campaign has filed legal challenges to the preliminary results from each state.

The legal disputes, however, have not prevented media outlets from declaring Biden the winner.

