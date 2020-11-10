https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/bill-barr-approves-justice-department-probe-into-voting-irregularities

Steven covers the latest breaking news including Fox’s censoring of the press secretary and Bill Barr’s new DOJ investigation. He then examines Trump’s success in developing a COVID vaccine with Operation Warp Speed and outlines some of the latest voting irregularities in Michigan.

