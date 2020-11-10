https://www.theblaze.com/news/black-lives-matter-leader-to-biden-and-harris-we-want-something-for-our-vote

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has sent a letter to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris, after several media outlets declared them the winners in the election against President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, telling the Democrats, “We want something for our vote.”

What are the details?

The letter was signed by Cullors “on behalf of the Black Lives Matter Global Network,” and began by congratulating Biden and Harris on their reported victory before setting out demands for the group’s agenda.

“We are requesting a meeting with you both to discuss the expectations that we have for your administration and the commitments that must be made to Black people,” Cullors wrote, declaring, “We want something for our vote.”

Cullors asserted:

Without the resounding support of Black people, we would be saddled with a very different electoral outcome. In short, Black people won this election. Alongside Black-led organizations around the nation, Black Lives Matter invested heavily in this election. ‘Vote and Organize’ became our motto, and our electoral justice efforts reached more than 60 million voters. We want something for our vote.

The BLM leader went on to remind Biden and Harris, “both of you discussed addressing systemic racism as central to your election campaigns. Both of you also expressed regrets regarding your record on issues impacting Black people.”

She closed the letter by writing, “We look forward to meeting with you at your convenience to begin the immediate work of Black liberation. We would like to be actively engaged in your Transition Team’s planning and policy work. Again, congratulations on your win. Let’s get to work!”

Anything else?

The Daily Wire noted that Cullors is not only the co-founder but executive director of the Black Lives Matter, and pointed to an Associated Press story that reported:

Since the wave of protests sparked by George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police in May, BLM has undergone a somewhat quiet transformation. As the words “Black lives matter” began appearing in city-sanctioned street murals coast to coast, the BLM network banked millions of dollars from a surge of donations — so much that Cullors established a grant fund of more than $12 million.

Cullors’ letter was dated Nov. 7, the same day several mainstream media outlets called the 2020 presidential race for Biden. Meanwhile, President Trump has not conceded the race, and his campaign has filed several lawsuits in key battleground states alleging instances of voter fraud.

