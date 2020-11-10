https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/blm-thug-pleads-guilty-vicious-assault-portland-protest-earlier-year/

Black Lives Matter thug Marquise Love has pleaded guilty to Third Degree Assault and Riot nearly three months after he brutally punted a motorists head into the pavement as part of a *mostly peaceful* protest in Portland. He will only serve 20 months in prison followed 3 years of probation.

Love, who was masquerading as some kind of self appointed “security guard”, ran up behind Adam Haner, who was already under attack from multiple thugs, and delivered a vicious kick to the side of Haner’s head, leaving him bloody and unconscious in the street. Of course the brave “police officers” from the Portland Police Bureau were nowhere to be seen, as they had been ordered to stand down and let the chaos play out, despite the incident taking place just a few blocks from police headquarters.

The press release from Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt (yes, that’s right, he actually pursued charges against one of the rioters) reads:

Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that 26-year-old Marquise Love received a 20 month prison sentence after pleading guilty to assault in the third degree and felony riot.

The resolution of this case resulted after months of pretrial negotiations and a judicial settlement conference.

The victim, law enforcement, the court and the state are in agreement that the resolution of this case is appropriate.

By pleading guilty to one count of assault in the third degree and one count of felony riot, Love admitted that while being aided by another person, he caused physical injury to the victim and that he and others engaged in tumultuous and violent conduct and created a grave risk of causing public alarm.

Throughout the case, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office communicated with, listened to and involved the victim in the pretrial negotiations and subsequent resolution.

Although the victim did not attend today’s court hearing, in an interview with media on August 19, 2020, he said he is not seeking vengeance against Marquise Love and that he hoped Love would learn from what happened.

“The video of this assault is violent and shocking. It outraged our community and nation. We are fortunate that the victim’s injuries were not as severe as it first appeared they may have been,” said Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt. “In the days, weeks and months after this assault, detectives with the Portland Police Bureau worked quickly to identify the suspect and complete the investigation. This is a proper resolution. Marquise Love is accepting responsibility for his actions and the punishment.”

Marquise Love turned himself into the Portland Police Bureau on August 21, 2020 and remained in custody during the pendency of the case and agreed not to seek release or a bail reduction. Through his criminal defense attorneys, he expressed immediate regret and remained committed to resolving this case by cooperating with the investigation and prosecution.

In court today, Love expressed genuine remorse and apologized to the victim and wished him a speedy recovery.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court put Love on 36 months of probation. If Love violates any part of his probation, he could receive an additional 19-20 months of incarceration.

Love must participate in an alcohol abuse evaluation and comply with any recommended treatment.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office recognizes Portland Police Bureau Detective Brent Christensen, the lead investigator on this case, for his dedicated efforts investigating this matter.

This case was prosecuted by Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Todd Jackson.