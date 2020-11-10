https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/10/blue-check-opines-that-legally-cast-ballots-sounds-like-a-racist-dog-whistle-for-whites-only/

You may have seen springing up in yards next to “Joe Biden 2020” and “Black Lives Matter” yard signs ones reading, “Count Every Vote.” Funny, though; not all of the ballots have even been counted yet and people are partying in the street (and in cable news breakrooms) over a Joe Biden victory. The morning after Election Day, the Trump campaign said that they believed President Trump would prevail “if we count all legally cast ballots.”

Writer, blogger, and race warrior Shay Stewart Bouley thinks that’s a racist dog whistle and says that “legally cast ballots” sounds like “whites only.”

Legally cast ballots sounds like a new way of saying whites only. — Shay Stewart Bouley (@blackgirlinmain) November 10, 2020

If you are insane, then yes. https://t.co/HnLnF3ljhD — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) November 10, 2020

Only if you are stupid https://t.co/DYln3Ukaz3 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 10, 2020

This woman actually tweeted that if you only count legal votes you are a racist. This is a real tweet👇🏻 https://t.co/g9LuYFbuNr — Jordan Rachel (@TheJordanRachel) November 10, 2020

Bro, how is it not exhausting reaching for racism this much? https://t.co/9rIfUiJVWq — Eric July (@EricDJuly) November 10, 2020

it sounds to me like “I don’t want dead people voting 3 times” but ok go off https://t.co/lawgIsvYmw — 𝓜𝓻𝓼. 𝓢 (@smalltown_wife) November 10, 2020

The false cries of racism have no impact anymore. Not everyone is as stupid as you are. https://t.co/mPs3Y4wHmg — Marc Lobliner (@MarcLobliner) November 10, 2020

Must be exhausting to reach this much and sound so racist. https://t.co/9RBZ0Ew1GY — Tyler Reeves (@Blade_Stormd) November 10, 2020

Apparently, legally cast ballots are now racist. https://t.co/mwopifG8oH — Steve Ullmer (@UllmerSteve) November 10, 2020

Two things:

1) This is a heinous lie

2) Our society has no answer to it. https://t.co/Kr9XEoeRLQ — James Lindsay, keeping America great (@ConceptualJames) November 10, 2020

Donald Trump got the largest share of nonwhite votes as a Republican in 60 years. Stop with the race baiting bullshit. https://t.co/D7xpp53tAQ — Charlie (@SaintCharlie) November 10, 2020

Don’t make a racist thing out of this. Leave it alone. https://t.co/6j5J7YNYlH — What’s good for America (@jwoutdoors) November 10, 2020

I’m just going to let this one simmer for a bit and enjoy the lack of reflection https://t.co/7kkcCAsHLB — Write Winger (@RealWriteWinger) November 10, 2020

Why go to the gym when you can do gymnastics like this. https://t.co/HB5gzlJkzV — Gravy J (@Gravy_J_) November 10, 2020

It’s amazing the stupid shit leftwing blue checks say. Simply amazing. https://t.co/oYHXkyOMSh — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) November 10, 2020

Whatever you say. — Sohali- #StopTheSteal (@sohali2012) November 10, 2020

Right, because I’m sure the Trump campaign is eager to invalidate all those new Latino and black voters they appealed to this time around. — AdamInHTownTX (Trunalimunumaprzure Mobilizer) (@AdamInHTownTX) November 10, 2020

And you can still have the highest voter turnout ever and that sounds like voter suppression somehow.

