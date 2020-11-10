https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/10/blue-check-opines-that-legally-cast-ballots-sounds-like-a-racist-dog-whistle-for-whites-only/

You may have seen springing up in yards next to “Joe Biden 2020” and “Black Lives Matter” yard signs ones reading, “Count Every Vote.” Funny, though; not all of the ballots have even been counted yet and people are partying in the street (and in cable news breakrooms) over a Joe Biden victory. The morning after Election Day, the Trump campaign said that they believed President Trump would prevail “if we count all legally cast ballots.”

Writer, blogger, and race warrior Shay Stewart Bouley thinks that’s a racist dog whistle and says that “legally cast ballots” sounds like “whites only.”

And you can still have the highest voter turnout ever and that sounds like voter suppression somehow.

