https://thepostmillennial.com/bongino-backed-parler-soars-to-1-spot-in-app-stores-passes-tiktok-and-youtube

As Twitter continues to crack down on election-related content from right-wing accounts, conservatives are flocking to Parler—an alternative platform backed by free speech crusader and popular pundit Dan Bongino.

This weekend we had the number one podcast in the country, the number one Facebook page in the country, and my social media alternative to twitter, Parler, was the number one app in the world. Things are happening, and it’s ALL thanks to you. Thank you ? #RESIST pic.twitter.com/1BOVqd0BHP — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 9, 2020

Disgusted with Twitter’s ongoing censorship campaign, Republican officials, conservative pundits, and Trump supporters are shunning the Big Tech Goliath in a mass exodus. Over the weekend into Monday, Parler was the most downloaded free application on Apple’s mobile app store and on Google’s Play Store in America. Parler is now more popular than TikTok, Zoom, and YouTube, Fortune reported.

Still NUMBER ONE!

Thousands of people are flocking to Parler by the minute as they give the ?to the tech tyrants at Twitter.

It’s beautiful to watch! pic.twitter.com/Pa8QH0WTpA — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 10, 2020

Parler saw nearly 1 million installations from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, pushing a total of 3.6 million, research firm Sensor Tower cited. Over the summer, Parler possessed an estimated audience of approximately 2 million daily users.

Numerous conservative commentators urged their supporters to migrate to Parler amid Twitter’s recent actions placing warning labels on election content and deleting tweets altogether.

On Thursday, Facebook removed pro-Trump group “Stop the Steal,” a collective against voter fraud with over 365,000 members at the time. In a statement to The Post Millennial, a Facebook company spokesperson claimed that the group was “organized around the delegitimization of the election process,” also alleging ties to “real-world events” and “worrying calls for violence.”

Meanwhile, Parler allowed similar posts without draconian policing. There, conservative influencers and activists promoted ballot-counting protests to their followers. According to Business Insider, the #StoptheSteal hashtag witnessed more than 15,000 “parleys,” or mentions, on the site.

An online event scheduled this Friday plans to “Mass exit off Facebook” with over 60,000 users slated to join the movement. “Join another social media outlet that does not censor us!” the page’s description reads. Organizers urged others in the discussion section to consider Parler.

Parler’s homepage promises that content creators can “[s]peak freely and express yourself openly, without fear of being ‘deplatformed’ for your views.” In a September statement published on Bongino’s site, Parler pledged to offer “uncensored, real-time election coverage” that would “honor the right of all individuals to speak and hear freely, and to decide for themselves what to think.”

Bongino, a high-profile Parler investor and famous launcher of the eponymous Bongino Report, has led the fight against tech tyranny in multiple arenas. In September, the conservative media giant acquired equity stake in the online video-sharing platform Rumble as a challenge to YouTube.

