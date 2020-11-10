https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-orange-county-flips-least-one-seat-red-michelle-steel-defeats-democrat-incumbent-harley-rouda/

Michelle Steel

California – Republican Michelle Steel defeated Democrat incumbent Harley Rouda in Orange County’s 48th district.

Harley Rouda voted 100% of the time with Nancy Pelosi and the residents in OC’s 48th district booted him out!

TRENDING: HUGE EXCLUSIVE: Michigan AG Dana Nessel Sends Cease and Desist Order to Journalist Demanding He Erase His #DetroitLeaks Video Showing Voter Fraud Training — OR FACE CRIMINAL PROSECUTION

Rouda conceded on Tuesday.

“We are not Republicans. We are not Democrats. We are not enemies. We are Americans. All of us. Even when we disagree. And we ought to have a political system that is built on facts, rewards honesty, and strengthens the bonds that tie us to each other, rather than ripping them to shreds,” Rouda said in a statement.

“While one campaign ends today, another is just beginning. I look forward to having voters compare my opponent’s two years in Congress with my accomplishments on November 8, 2022,” he added.

Recall, Orange County, a traditionally conservative enclave in Southern California turned all blue after Democrats found hundreds of thousands of votes post election day in 2018.

A second congressional seat in Orange County may flip red.

Republican Young Kim is currently in the lead in California’s district 39.

In 2018, the 39th district was officially called for Democrat Gil Cisneros over Republican Young Kim who was up by 3 points on election night and was set to be the first Korean-American Congresswoman. The Democrats stole this race with ‘late votes.’

In 2018, Young Kim was up by 3,900 votes on election night with 100% of the precincts reporting according to AP and she ended up losing by 3,000 votes 11 days after the election.

Young Kim came back to fight against corrupt Democrat incumbent Gil Cisneros and she is currently in the lead!

Ballot harvesting has destroyed California and now the entire country is watching in horror as the Democrats use the same strategy used to flip Orange County blue in 2018 to steal the 2020 election from President Trump.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

