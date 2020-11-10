https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-president-trump-gop-senator-thom-tillis-win-north-carolina-decision-desk-hq/

President Trump and Senator Thom Tillis won North Carolina, Decision Desk HQ projected on Tuesday.

Finally!

President Trump won North Carolina on election night, however they dragged their feet for one week and refused to call the race.

Decision Desk HQ Projects Trump (R) Has Won The State Of NC And Its 15 Electoral Votes Race Called At 11-10 1:41 PM All Results: https://t.co/mMSMwaoZxw — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 10, 2020

President Trump defeated Joe Biden and Thom Tillis defeated philanderer Cal Cunningham.

Recall, Hillary Clinton’s Perkins Coie lawyer Marc Elias spearheaded the legal effort to change the voting rules in North Carolina by extending the Election Day until November 12.

The state election board, not the state legislature extended Election Day to November 12.

Of course this is unconstitutional and with all the voter fraud and ballot harvesting, President Trump still won North Carolina.

This is a breaking story…please refresh page for updates.

