https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-project-veritas-releases-shocking-recordings-federal-agents-trying-intimidate-usps-whistleblower-recanting-election-fraud-claim/

Project Veritas has released a video with USPS whistleblower Richard Hopkins asserting that he did not recant his allegations of election fraud, a lie that was published by the Washington Post.

Additionally, the organization posted recordings of federal agents attempting to coerce and intimidate Hopkins into recanting.

RECORDING: Federal agents “coerce” USPS whistleblower Hopkins to water down story. Hopkins doubles down… Agent Strasser: “I am trying to twist you a little bit” “I am scaring you here”…” we have Senators involved…DOJ involved…reason they called me is to try to harness.” pic.twitter.com/tK2JPu6Wqm — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 11, 2020

Hopkins made major waves when he went on record about Postmaster Rob Weisenbach’s orders to backdate ballots to November 3rd in Erie, Pennsylvania, so that late ballots would be accepted.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day to be considered valid and counted, per US law.

In the newly released recording, Agent Russell Strasser says that “I am trying to twist you a little bit.”

“We have senators involved. We have the Department of Justice involved. We have-” Strasser says.

“Hopkins interjects that Trump’s lawyers have also been in contact with him.

“I am not — I am actually. I am trying to twist you a little bit because in that, believe it or not, your mind will kick in,” Strasser says. “We like to control our mind. And when we do that, we can convince ourselves of a memory. But when you’re under a little bit of stress, which is what I’m doing to you purposely, your mind can be a little bit clearer. And we’re going to do a different exercise too, to make your mind a little bit clearer. So, this is all on purpose,” Strasser said.

BREAKING: Pennsylvania @USPS Whistleblower Richard Hopkins Goes Public; Confirms Federal Investigators Have Spoken With Him About Postmaster Rob Weisenbach’s Order To Backdate Ballots To November 3rd, 2020#ExposeUSPS pic.twitter.com/wdO8vUx2Vj — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 6, 2020

In the newly released video, Hopkins asserts, in no uncertain terms, that he did not recant. Claims that he did are fake news.

Project Veritas has said that they also have recordings of federal agents attempting to intimidate and coerce him into recanting — but that he held firm. They have said that they will be releasing those recordings shortly.

“The recordings are explosive evidence of retaliation, ‘scaring’ him,” O’Keefe wrote of the intimidation. “Whistleblower has received a letter putting him on suspension without pay.”

The whistleblower says that he even tried to contact reporters from the Washington Post to let them know their story was false, but that he was ignored.

“They refuse to even talk to him or include his comment,” Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe tweeted.

In 15 mins USPS Hopkins to release recordings of fed agents coercing him & violating his rights. He tried contact WaPo reporters @ShawnBoburg and @jacobbogage to include his statement that HE DID NOT RECANT They refuse to even talk to him or include his comment. Tapes imminent! — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 11, 2020

In a back-and-forth exchange on Twitter with James LaPorta, an Associated Press reporter, O’Keefe said, “so you know Richard, a marine combat veteran, was crying in an interview this afternoon by what these fed agents did to him and said this was harder than what he endured in Afghanistan.”

My money is on Project Veritas. So you know Richard, a marine combat veteran, was crying in an interview this afternoon by what these fed agents did to him and said this was harder than what he endured in Afghanistan. Tapes in 10 minutes, @JimLaPorta. You’ll eat your words https://t.co/0j97kHNInC — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 11, 2020

