President Trump’s campaign is set to file a lawsuit in federal court alleging voter fraud and errors that may have swayed the outcome of the presidential election in the state.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh, general counsel Matt Morgan, and campaign counsel Thor Hearne announced the lawsuit in a press call on Tuesday evening. The campaign plans to file suit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan sometime late Tuesday, according to The Washington Examiner.

The lawsuit asserts that Michigan ran an unconstitutional election and seeks to block the Michigan secretary of state from certifying election results. The campaign also wants to audit the ballot count in Wayne County, Michigan, which includes Detroit. The Trump campaign has filed a couple lawsuits in the state already.

“We do not think we’re going to eat the apple in one bite, but a large part of these lawsuits is to gather further information,” Murtaugh said, according to The Daily Caller. “We do ultimately believe that President Trump will win this election.”

According to the Examiner:

The new federal lawsuit claims that many Republican poll watchers in Wayne County, where Detroit is located, were excluded from the absentee ballot counting process and were intimidated and harassed. It also seeks information about the voting technology used across the state after a failure to update software in Antrim County caused a glitch, resulting in 6,000 votes incorrectly being tabulated for Joe Biden rather than Trump.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

