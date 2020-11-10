https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bret-baier-twitter-fox-news-mcenany/2020/11/10/id/996293

Fox News anchor Bret Baier reportedly deleted a tweet after it sparked a bitter backlash on Twitter against the news network.

According to Breitbart News, Baier’s Saturday tweet had read: “Join me + @marthamaccallum tonight 8pmET on @FoxNews.”

But the reaction was swift. And Breitbart gave these examples:

“Uh…no way! @Newsmax @SchmittNYC ALL THE WAY!” one Twitter user wrote, tagging Newsmax TV host Rob Schmitt.

Another wrote: “BOYCOTT FOX NEWS! WATCH OAN, NEWSMAX.”

And one person tweeted: “How about no! Done with Fox!!”

Still one more wrote: “I’d rather get another vasectomy without anesthesia sir.”

Rasmussen Reports also noted on its Twitter account that Baier’s tweet had been deleted: “De-leeet-ed? Innocuous but infamously ratioed @BretBaier tweet inviting viewers to watch @FoxNews programming is gone.”

Breitbart claimed that Fox News “lied” about President Donald Trump not repudiating racism, released one “rigged” poll after another, and “rigged” the first presidential debate.

Meanwhile, Fox News cut away from Kayleigh McEnany and the Trump campaign’s press briefing Monday outlining evidence of election and voter fraud.

“Fox News is a pile of lying garbage, and its base of support has finally had enough,” Breitbart said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

