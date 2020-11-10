https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/10/but-seriously-folks-bloomberg-notes-this-is-the-first-time-in-american-history-an-effort-has-been-made-to-taint-an-election/

We’ve got nothing. What possible response is there to a publication that actually thinks 2020 is the first time in American history there was a coordinated effort to taint an election?

For perhaps the first time in American history, a coordinated effort to taint or overturn a presidential election may be underway https://t.co/vFiwu8qPiS — Bloomberg (@business) November 10, 2020

Did 2016 write this https://t.co/iFImk0mE0h — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 10, 2020

We know Bloomberg was around in 2016 there was a coordinated effort by the Obama administration, the DNC, and the Hillary Clinton campaign to taint and hopefully overturn the result of the election because the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia to steal it. In fact, we just saw this flashback tweet from 2018 scroll past today:

67 percent of Democrats believe it is “definitely true” or “probably true” that “Russia tampered with vote tallies in order to get Donald Trump elected.” There is no evidence of Russia tampering with vote tallies. pic.twitter.com/mgSx3MEtnQ — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) November 18, 2018

Even President Obama tried to quell the idea that Russia had somehow altered the vote tally, although Green Party candidate Jill Stein suggested that Russians with floppy disks might have entered polling places and reprogrammed voting machines.

Seriously, Bloomberg?

First time? WTF? — bluska (@bluskabucknut) November 11, 2020

Thanks for catching up. — Christian Wolfe (@ChrisWolfe33) November 10, 2020

First attempts to overturn an election? Russian Collusion and Impeachment would like a word. — Jordan Stauber (@JordanStauber) November 10, 2020

Were you asleep in 2016 and all of the MUH-RUSSIA!!!! sham? — J. Ryan (@JRC1790) November 10, 2020

Short memory. — President Elect (@OleSwamp) November 10, 2020

Well, for the first time in American history since 2016. — 😐 (@PassItToAuston) November 10, 2020

It’s unprecedented. It’s like claiming a few Russian memes were responsible for invalidating an entire election, followed by an organized campaign of people saying the winner was “not my president” and having this rhetoric continue for 4 straight years. It’s unheard of! — Bolivian 2nd Ranger Battalion (@2ndBolivian) November 10, 2020

LOL!! “the first time in American history” pic.twitter.com/Indax86vMd — Just Jenn (@ZoeLightly) November 10, 2020

This article is a joke right — CarlitoJ (@carlitoj95) November 10, 2020

Bad take — Wes Harding (@wesleydharding) November 10, 2020

This content is flagged as false information. The title is misleading and false. pic.twitter.com/aXeXB2jTiv — …Cheryl 🇺🇸🔴 (@CherylG2020) November 10, 2020

2016 was unavailable for comment — Out of sorts Horta (@ButlerFlagman) November 10, 2020

Somebody has a defective history book 🤔 Try again. — B.J. Nash (@bjnno1) November 11, 2020

This would be profound if anyone took you seriously. — 🇺🇸CTM🇺🇸 (@dogpatch06) November 11, 2020

Just send Jill Stein your money and-whoops, wrong election. — I’m To Blame (@im2blame4) November 10, 2020

“For perhaps the first time” Was this written by someone who just came out of a 4 year coma? — ThirstyMayor (@thethirstymayor) November 10, 2020

Says “first time” with zero irony — all you can eat shrimp (@Allyoucaneatsh1) November 10, 2020

We were all alive 4 years ago. — GoBucs!! (@BucBall38) November 11, 2020

Siri, is there one definition for both gaslighting AND projection? — Adam Johnson (@whads) November 11, 2020

