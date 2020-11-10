https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/10/but-seriously-folks-bloomberg-notes-this-is-the-first-time-in-american-history-an-effort-has-been-made-to-taint-an-election/

We’ve got nothing. What possible response is there to a publication that actually thinks 2020 is the first time in American history there was a coordinated effort to taint an election?

We know Bloomberg was around in 2016 there was a coordinated effort by the Obama administration, the DNC, and the Hillary Clinton campaign to taint and hopefully overturn the result of the election because the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia to steal it. In fact, we just saw this flashback tweet from 2018 scroll past today:

Even President Obama tried to quell the idea that Russia had somehow altered the vote tally, although Green Party candidate Jill Stein suggested that Russians with floppy disks might have entered polling places and reprogrammed voting machines.

Seriously, Bloomberg?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...