A belligerent 20-year-old man in Santa Maria, California, was arrested after ramming his car into a pro-Trump caravan and causing a roll over crash that reportedly injured a woman and children.

The driver was arrested on Sunday for driving recklessly and causing injury — BUT WAS CITED AND RELEASED.

Some knuckle head allegedly hit a woman and her kids over a Trump sign or flag and it ended up In a big car accident. He fucked around and found out. pic.twitter.com/HOG6VYgfW5 — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸👻🎃🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) November 10, 2020

“Santa Maria police said the Trump rally was traveling westbound down Stowell Road around 2:10 p.m,” local station KEYT reports. “At the same time, a 20-year-old Santa Maria man was driving eastbound on Stowell when he made a U-turn and caught up with the rally, gesturing and shouting aggressively at participating vehicles. Officers said the man even threw bottles and other objects at drivers as he passed.”

The man then looped around and drove high speed towards the caravan, crashing into a car and sending it colliding with another.

“Police said the car the man crashed into first had rolled onto its side with two passengers inside. One victim sustained a broken arm while the other had swelling on their arm,” the station reports.

The man was promptly tackled and held by witnesses until police arrived.

The incident is still under investigation.

