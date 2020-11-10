https://thehill.com/homenews/525334-california-school-board-president-resigns-after-wifes-racist-tweets-about-kamala

The president of a local school board in San Francisco is resigning after an uproar over his wife’s racists tweets about Vice President-elect Kamala HarrisKamala Harris‘Party in the U.S.A.’ reenters charts following Biden win Member of UK House of Lords defends referring to Kamala Harris as ‘the Indian’ Bustos won’t seek to chair DCCC again in wake of 2020 results MORE.

Las Lomitas Elementary School District Board President Jon Venverloh announced Sunday he was stepping down and said he disagreed with his wife’s “reprehensible views,” The Associated Press reported on Monday.

Venverloh, a former Google executive, was elected in 2018 and had two years left in his term, according to the AP.

In the tweets, which have since been deleted, Mehridith Philips Venverloh reportedly responded to a conversation about Harris’s qualifications for the job of vice president by saying: “All she needs to be qualified is a black [expletive]! No brain needed!”

“Given my wife’s social media posts, which expressed reprehensible views that I do not agree with, I know my continued service would be a distraction from the work that needs to be done in the district over the two years remaining in my term,” Venverloh said in a statement.

The AP reported that Mehridith Venverloh, a Trump supporter, later apologized for her comments.

“Some of you know I suffer from a debilitating neurological disease, and as a result I take various medications,” she said. “Over the past several days I have been weaning off of my meds to prepare for a hospitalization that is scheduled to start tomorrow. I believe that the change in my medication reduced my judgment between right and wrong when I made the posts.”

Harris, a Democratic senator from California, will soon become the first female vice president and first woman of color to hold that position.

