Calls to “cancel” actress Eva Longoria emerged after she deemed Latinas the “real heroines” of the 2020 election, with many accusing her of belittling black women and black Americans by perpetuating an “anti-black” narrative.

“The women of color showed up in big ways. Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done, but Latina women are the real heroines here beating men in turnout in every state and voting for Biden-Harris at an average rate close to three to one,” the Desperate Housewives star said during an appearance on MSNBC.

“And that wasn’t surprising to use because Latinas are the CEOs of the households. They make all the financial decisions and healthcare decisions and educational decisions. Many Latinas are small business owners and they wanted a plan for recovery for themselves — not for Wall Street. Trump’s policies were never aimed at the struggling Latina community,” Eva Longoria said who campaigned for Joe Biden in Kissimmee, Florida, in October.

Longoria’s comments prompted a mountain of backlash across social media.

“And THIS is why I don’t linger in the ‘people of color’ group that society has been boxing us into. Give them a chance & they never miss the opportunity to minimize the efforts and accomplishments of Black people,” one user responded. “We are not the same. How dare she.”

“yal can cancel Eva Longoria if you want to and RIGHTFULLY SO but I will not cancel Desperate Housewives,” another added, encouraging people to “dragggg her.”

“Black women overwhelmingly voted Biden, Latinas did not and especially not Latino men. That comment about Latinas being ‘the real heroine’ was very unnecessary,” another said.

Longoria issued an apology in response to the backlash.

“I’m so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women,” she said in a statement. “When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN.”

“There is such a history in our community of anti-Blackness in our community and I would never want to contribute to that, so let me be very clear,” Longoria continued, referring to black women as the longtime “backbone of the Democratic Party” and concluding that they “don’t have to do it alone any longer.”

Scandal actress Kerry Washington attempted to defend Longoria, whom she described as a “sister,” but the firestorm continued to rain down.

Backlash aside, it was actually President Trump who made inroads with the Latino community, as was seen in Florida. Even the New York Times identified the demographic as “the second-largest voting group for the first time this year.”

