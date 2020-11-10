https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/catholic-group-pays-off-student-loan-debt-entering-religious-life/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — The Fund for Vocations, a Catholic charitable organization, helps men and women respond to God’s call to religious life by paying off student loan debt that prevents them from entering the seminary or convent.

The fund was created in 2007 to address the problem of student loans blocking aspiring priests and nuns from pursuing the vocation.

Priests and nuns vow to spend their lives serving God in poverty, chastity and obedience. Upon entering the seminary or convent they must be debt-free because they do not have an income.

