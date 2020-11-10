https://www.oann.com/china-import-fair-sees-72-62-billion-worth-of-intentional-deals-signed-says-state-media/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-import-fair-sees-72-62-billion-worth-of-intentional-deals-signed-says-state-media

November 10, 2020

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The third China International Import Expo (CIIE) saw $72.62 billion worth of “intentional” deals signed at the event this year, up 2.1% over the prior year, state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday citing its organisers.

It cited Sun Chenghai, deputy director-general of the bureau responsible for organising the week-long import fair in Shanghai. The event, which closed on Tuesday, aims to show the country’s openness to importing foreign goods.

Last year, China’s commerce ministry said deals worth $71.13 billion were agreed at the fair.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Blair)

