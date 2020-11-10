https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/525406-cia-director-meets-with-mcconnell-amid-speculation-over-possible-firing

CIA Director Gina HaspelGina Cheri HaspelThe Hill’s Morning Report – Trump battles ballots; vaccine news boosts markets Overnight Defense: Trump fires Defense chief Mark Esper | Worries grow about rudderless post-election Pentagon | Esper firing hints at broader post-election shake-up | Pelosi says Esper firing shows Trump intent on sowing ‘chaos’ Esper firing hints at broader post-election shake-up MORE met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Most Republicans avoid challenging Trump on election Barr authorizes Justice to probe any ‘substantial allegations’ of voter fraud MORE (R-Ky.) on Tuesday amid speculation that she could be ousted from her post by President Trump Donald John TrumpPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency’s transition delays: reports Trump campaign lawyers worry about pushing lawsuits that could undermine election: report MORE following his loss in the presidential race.

The meeting sent a signal of McConnell’s support for the CIA chief amid news reports saying she and FBI Director Christopher Wray could be on the chopping block ahead of a possible shakeup in the waning days of the Trump administration.

The president has already fired former Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperOvernight Defense: Trump fires Defense chief Mark Esper | Worries grow about rudderless post-election Pentagon | Esper firing hints at broader post-election shake-up | Pelosi says Esper firing shows Trump intent on sowing ‘chaos’ Esper firing hints at broader post-election shake-up Democratic lawmakers lambast Trump over Esper firing as GOP remains mum MORE, with whom he’d clashed over the government’s response to protests regarding racial injustice over the summer.

McConnell regularly receives intelligence briefings due to his membership to the so-called Gang of Eight, which includes congressional leaders and the top members of the Senate and House Intelligence committees, but his meeting with Haspel on Tuesday was in his own capacity.

Haspel, who like McConnell hails from Kentucky, is believed to have a good relationship with the Senate majority leader.

She also met with members of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

“Not that I’m aware of, other than you know the president would want somebody else. … If I’m asked my opinion, I think she’s done a great job,” Senate Intelligence Committee Acting Chairman Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioRick Scott running to chair Senate GOP campaign arm Rubio sends cryptic tweet about villains, ‘crooked talk’ Hillicon Valley: Officials on alert for potential cyber threats after a quiet Election Day | Officials warn delayed vote count could lead to flood of disinformation | Facebook takes down massive ‘Stop the Steal’ group MORE (R-Fla.) said when asked if he thought there was a reason to fire her.

Democrats have also expressed concerns that Haspel or Wray could be dismissed.

“Yes, I worry about the people who have shown some degree of integrity being removed. I definitely worry about that because that’s what Trump does and he’s getting more and more desperate as he realizes the election results,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerFive takeaways from the battle for the Senate Pelosi, Schumer call to congratulate Biden Democrats erupt in jubilation over Biden-Harris victory MORE (D-N.Y.) told reporters.

Though the role of CIA director has historically been separated from the politics of the White House and Capitol Hill, Haspel has been in Trump’s crosshairs in part over what he sees as her and Wray’s reluctance to investigate his unsubstantiated claims of wrongdoing by President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency’s transition delays: reports Manchin shoots down chance that Senate Democrats nix filibuster, expand court MORE and his son, Hunter Biden, over the younger Biden’s business dealings.

The CIA chief has also backed up a number of conclusions from her agency that have rebutted narratives stemming from the White House, including intelligence pointing to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s involvement in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and Moscow’s paying of bounties to the Taliban to kill coalition troops in Afghanistan. The president has expressed skepticism over reports on both the Khashoggi killing in Istanbul and the Russian bounties.

– Jordain Carney contributed to this report, which was updated at 7:40 p.m.

