CNN has put together a list of GOP senators who have not called Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and congratulated him on presumably winning the presidential election.

While major media outlets have called the race for former Vice President Biden, President Trump has not yet conceded defeat as his campaign continues to file lawsuits over alleged instances of voter fraud that may or may not have impacted election results.

CNN aired the list of “GOP senators who haven’t congratulated Biden” on Tuesday along with the chyron “Trump’s defiance fueled by enablers like Barr, McConnell, Fox,” referring to Attorney General William Barr, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Fox News.

Trump continues to fight legal battles in battleground states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada, alleging foul play during ballot counting and voter fraud benefiting Biden. Despite the court fight, major media outlets called the race for Biden over the weekend, most after declaring that the Democratic candidate had won the state of Pennsylvania.

CNN’s list, presumably meant to shame GOP senators or imply that they are somehow subverting the election, comes as prominent anti-Trump voices have called for listing allies of the president and so-called “Trump sycophants” to “name and shame [them] forever.”

“We should keep and publish a list of everyone who assists Trump’s frivolous and dangerous attacks on the election. Name and shame forever,” Evan McMullin, who ran a failed campaign for president in 2016, tweeted on Nov. 5.

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted the next day.

Trump administration officials have continued to conduct business as usual with making room for a potential incoming Biden administration as the election lawsuits play out in court. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared confident at a press conference on Tuesday that Trump would eventually win the legal battles and return to the presidency for a second term. As The Daily Wire reports:

“Is the State Department currently preparing to engage with the Biden transition team?” a reporter asked Tuesday. “And if not, at what point does a delay hamper a smooth transition or pose a risk to national security?” “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” Pompeo responded. “Right?” “We’re ready,” he said. “The world is watching what’s taking place, here. We’re gonna count all the votes; when the process is complete, there will be electors selected.” “There’s a process,” the Secretary reiterated, “the Constitution lays it out pretty clearly. The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today, and successful with a president who’s in office on January 20, a minute after noon, will also be successful.”

