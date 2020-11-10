https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-jr-guilfoyle-rnc-ronna-mcdaniel/2020/11/10/id/996378

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, making it clear they are unhappy with the leadership of Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, are set to make moves to expand their influence with the GOP.

According to CNN, President Donald Trump’s eldest son and his girlfriend, a Trump campaign fundraiser, could seek leadership roles at the RNC. The moves would position the committee for a run by the president in 2024 in the event he should lose the final tallies in 2020.

Mainstream news organizations called the election for Joe Biden on Saturday, but the president has refused to concede, alleging election irregularities in several states, and has gone to court over the outcome. Newsmax has not called the race, instead waiting for the legal process to play out.

Meanwhile, the news network noted that Trump Jr. is a prolific fundraiser inside the party and popular with the president’s base.

“Don Jr. and Kimberly have an eye on the RNC, through themselves taking over or somebody close to them taking over,” a Republican Party source close to the White House said.

But Trump Jr. denied the CNN story that he was seeking to take over the party.

Guilfoyle and the RNC did not respond the CNN’s requests for comment.

Meanwhile, the president is expected to form a political action committee in an effort to continue raising money and retain control of the Republican Party even if he leaves office. The announcement of the so-called leadership PAC could come this week, according to The New York Times.

