https://www.oann.com/coronavirus-deaths-in-europe-surpass-300000-reuters-tally/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=coronavirus-deaths-in-europe-surpass-300000-reuters-tally
November 10, 2020
(Reuters) – More than 300,000 people have died of COVID-19 across Europe, according to a Reuters tally on Tuesday.
With just 10% of the world’s population, Europe accounts for almost a quarter of the 1.2 million deaths globally from the disease, and even its well-equipped hospitals are feeling the strain.
(Reporting by Anurag Maan; Editing by Mike Collett-White)