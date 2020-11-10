https://www.oann.com/coronavirus-deaths-in-europe-surpass-300000-reuters-tally/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=coronavirus-deaths-in-europe-surpass-300000-reuters-tally

November 10, 2020

(Reuters) – More than 300,000 people have died of COVID-19 across Europe, according to a Reuters tally on Tuesday.

With just 10% of the world’s population, Europe accounts for almost a quarter of the 1.2 million deaths globally from the disease, and even its well-equipped hospitals are feeling the strain.

