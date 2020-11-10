https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/10/damn-mollie-hemingway-calls-down-the-thunder-on-media-for-trying-to-bully-americans-who-want-answers-on-the-election/

The media have been working very hard to poo-poo any sort of story that comes out regarding irregularities with the 2020 election. It’s as if they are offended that Americans might not trust them to make the call on the next leader of this country. Perhaps if they hadn’t spent the last four years acting more like activists than journalists people might be more apt to trust them.

Mollie Hemingway responded quite bluntly (and pretty damn perfectly):

Media can rant, scream, hide facts, ignore logic, ignore history, bully weak-minded peers, etc. They have ZERO credibility with Americans who intuitively understand error-riddled mail-in balloting schemes with little or no oversight make for a dangerously untrustworthy system. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 10, 2020

Sounds like Mollie has had ENOUGH.

it’s amazing that so many pundits think that Russia could manipulate 2016 results with a few Facebook memes, but that Dem cities can’t manipulate 2020 results by unsupervised control of ballot inclusion and ballot counts. — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) November 10, 2020

Amazing isn’t the word we had in mind, but this works.

Read the lawsuits that were filed yesterday in pa and in Michigan. The evidence is there and there’s a lot of it. — Patriotic Gal (@patrioticgal87) November 10, 2020

We shall see.

And that’s how it should be, regardless of what the media want us to do.

And not so intuitive, but equally true, is the inconsistent and illegal application of election law which dilutes legally cast votes — disparate treatment, which the Constitution protects us from. — Matt Beebe (@TheMattBeebe) November 10, 2020

Amen..absolutely correct — LisaAnne (@LisaAnneGA) November 10, 2020

As usual.

