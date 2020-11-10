https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/10/damn-mollie-hemingway-calls-down-the-thunder-on-media-for-trying-to-bully-americans-who-want-answers-on-the-election/

The media have been working very hard to poo-poo any sort of story that comes out regarding irregularities with the 2020 election. It’s as if they are offended that Americans might not trust them to make the call on the next leader of this country. Perhaps if they hadn’t spent the last four years acting more like activists than journalists people might be more apt to trust them.

Mollie Hemingway responded quite bluntly (and pretty damn perfectly):

Sounds like Mollie has had ENOUGH.

Amazing isn’t the word we had in mind, but this works.

We shall see.

And that’s how it should be, regardless of what the media want us to do.

As usual.

