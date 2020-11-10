https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrat-clyburn-goes-on-bizarre-rant-comparing-trump-to-hitler-churches-may-be-taken-over

Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) went on a bizarre rant during a CNN interview on Tuesday night in which he compared President Donald Trump to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and suggested that churches “may” be taken over.

“And then I’ve been telling people for a long time now, I’m beginning to see what happened in Germany back in the 1930s,” Clyburn claimed. “I never thought that could happen in this country.”

“How do you elect a person president and then all of a sudden give him the authority to be dictator?” Clyburn continued. “That’s what we’re teetering on here. That’s what Hitler did in Germany. He was elected chancellor and then because he successfully, this president, the news media took over the churches. I cannot see that happening here, it may happen, but if it did, that means that the American people are much more, less I should say, intelligent than I think they are.”

