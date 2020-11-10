https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-florida-marco-rubio-senate/2020/11/10/id/996346

Democrat strategists in Florida, in a bid to sink the 2022 reelection of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., have launched a “Retire Rubio” website.

The move is led by Ben Pollara, who was involved in this year’s successful effort to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, according to Florida Politics. Pollara has also set up a political action committee to counter Rubio’s anticipated reelection efforts.

“Marco Rubio has an appalling history of hardly ever showing up for work — and of siding with Wall Street, corporate polluters, big sugar, and the NRA — over the people of our state. Retire Rubio’s chief objective is to focus like a laser on Little Marco’s failures and to ultimately defeat him in 2022,” Pollara said.

And the anti-Rubio website noted: “‘Retire Rubio’ is building a movement powered by everyday Americans eager to send Marco Rubio packing in 2022.

“In election after election, Marco Rubio has skated by without being held accountable for his extremism and corruption in the Senate.”

The South Florida Sun Sentinel pointed out that Rubio was first elected to the Senate in 2010, defeating Democrat Kendrick Meek and independent Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor and now a Democrat member of Congress.

