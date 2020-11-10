https://noqreport.com/2020/11/10/did-the-democrats-also-rig-the-2018-midterms-to-steal-house-launch-russiagate/

(Natural News) Given everything we now know about the extent to which the Democrats have gone to try to steal the 2020 election for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, we cannot help but wonder if they did the same exact thing back in 2018 during the midterms to seize control of the House.

With a House majority, the left gained the power it needed to launch the Russiagate conspiracy theory and associated coup attempt against President Trump, which we all know ultimately failed. Now, they are attempting their coup again, this time using the 2020 presidential election.

Using Benford’s law, for instance, it would not be all that difficult to plug in the numbers from 2018 to see if they pass muster – perhaps a reader with some extra time on his or her hands would like to give it a shot?

It would seem all too unlikely, if you really stop to think about it, that in the midst of a booming Trump economy with record unemployment that American voters would suddenly decide halfway through the president’s first term that the best next step was to load up Congress with job-killing Democrats.

While there certainly have been a few hordes of Trump haters that have made their voices heard on social media who probably voted straight blue during the midterms, it is important to remember that midterm elections often do not see the same high voter turnout that regular elections do.

This is important because it would have taken a substantial effort by a record number of Democrat voters to get out there and cast their ballots against Trump in a non-election year, even as support among Trump voters was also at record levels.

While it is certainly possible that Democrat voters were simply more motivated the Republican voters to get out there and vote, we really are not buying it, especially with all that is now being revealed about how the left plays dirty and steals elections, no holds barred.

Democrats have been stealing elections for many years

Were the same Dominion Voting Machines that stole votes for Biden in 2020 also used in 2018 to steal votes for House Democrats? Should an investigation be launched to determine whether the outcome of that election was influenced by corrupted voting machines and other forms of voter fraud?

Right now the most important thing is to get to the bottom of the 2020 election to ensure that President Trump is not robbed of his rightful second term. Perhaps the investigations taking place with regards to this election will bring forth evidence that sheds light on what happened in the last one.

Regardless, it is worth keeping in mind that this is not the Democrats’ first rodeo, if you catch our drift. They have been cheating for many, many years and have gotten quite good at it to the point that they openly brag, as Biden himself recently did, about how they have put together the biggest voter fraud organizations in the history of American elections.

Even during the recent Democrat primaries, vote rigging was used to hand over South Carolina to Biden, this being his first primary win despite being one of the flailing candidates with very little support from his party.

Our hope and prayer is that the Trump team is right now unearthing incontrovertible evidence to completely dismantle the Democrat Party and its vote-thieving operations once and for all. Until then, we would urge all of our readers to do the same for the preservation of our republic, which is hanging by a thread.

To keep up with the latest news about the election as it breaks, check out Trump.news.

