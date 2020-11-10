https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/disgraced-philanderer-cal-cunningham-concedes-sen-thom-tillis-decision-desk-hq-projects-gop-win-north-carolina/

Disgraced philanderer Cal Cunningham on Tuesday conceded to GOP Senator Thom Tillis after Decision Desk HQ projected a GOP win in North Carolina.

President Trump and Senator Thom Tillis won their races in North Carolina, Decision Desk HQ projected on Tuesday.

President Trump won North Carolina on election night, however they dragged their feet for one week and refused to call the race.

Cal Cunningham said he called Senator Tillis to congratulate him on winning re-election to a second term.

TRENDING: HUGE EXCLUSIVE: Michigan AG Dana Nessel Sends Cease and Desist Order to Journalist Demanding He Erase His #DetroitLeaks Video Showing Voter Fraud Training — OR FACE CRIMINAL PROSECUTION

My statement on the results of this race: pic.twitter.com/dWo5gipxw8 — Cal Cunningham (@CalforNC) November 10, 2020

Democrat Cal Cunningham last month admitted to exchanging sexually charged text messages with a California based PR strategist, and wife of a Veteran.

The married father of two ran against incumbent Thom Tillis on his ‘religious’ and ‘family man’ record.

Cal Cunningham, who is a married father of two, focused his U.S. Senate campaign against Republican Thom Tillis on Cunningham’s service as a veteran in Iraq and Afghanistan. But Cunningham was evidently engaged in extramarital activity with the wife of a fellow veteran.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

