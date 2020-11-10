https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-director-of-national-intelligence-will-not-interface-with-biden-transition-team-until-clear-who-won-election

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence under John Ratcliffe has just released a memo stating that no transition actions will be undertaken until the General Services Administration has a clear winner of the elections.

In a statement to @NBCNews, the Office of the Director of National intelligence says it will not interface with the Biden transition until the General Services Administration decides it’s clear who won. — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) November 10, 2020

The Biden campaign is reportedly considering legal action to force a formal transition into the White House, despite the election not having been formally decided yet.

According to the New York Post, the Biden team is concerned about the delay costing them federal funding and creating a logistical nightmare vis a vis naming and vetting cabinet members and other related issues.

The General Services Administration made a public statement on Monday Evening, simply saying that they had not made an “ascertainment” yet on who the winner of the election is.

“We have the system in place to consider concerns and President Trump is 100 percent within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options,” said Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell.

There are currently pending legal processes which have been undertaken in several different states across the country, and allegations of various types of election fraud that are being resolved, with no clear end in sight as of yet.



