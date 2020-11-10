https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/spoilers-really-harm-box-office-returns-surprising-study-suggests-actually-help/

(STUDY FINDS) — HOUSTON, Texas — Directors, actors, and movie studios often go to great lengths to ensure the plots and surprises in their films remain a secret. Leaked early plot details, or “spoilers,” are especially prevalent when it comes to blockbuster franchises like The Avengers or James Bond. Fans are anxious to find out what happens to their favorite characters next. Interestingly, a new study finds that all the movie studios out there may want to change their approach to spoilers. Researchers from the University of Houston and Western University say more spoilers usually leads to increased box office revenue.

Most in the film industry have believed for decades that spoilers are bad for business. If everyone knows what happens, why would anyone pay to see it? That certainly makes sense in theory, but researchers find today’s fast-paced, inpatient culture has a high tolerance for spoilers. Modern consumers are happy to read the spoilers and pay to see the genuine product.

Researchers also theorize that many would-be moviegoers just want to know what they’re getting themselves into.

