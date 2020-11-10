https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/11/10/doj-attorney-in-charge-of-election-crimes-unit-quits-after-ag-barr-opens-investigation-994885

DOJ attorney Richard Pilger — an Eric Holder appointee who oversaw voter-fraud probes — quit in protest, hours after Attorney General William Barr authorized the Justice Department to investigate any “substantial allegations” of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“Having familiarized myself with the new policy and its ramifications…I must regretfully resign from my role as director of the Election Crimes Branch,” Pilger said in an email. Pilger reportedly still works at the Department of Justice. He just will no longer oversee its election-fraud unit.

Predictably, the mainstream media tried to spin Pilger’s resignation to push an anti-Trump narrative.

Attorney Harmeet Dillon said she’s not surprised that Pilger noisily stepped down, and told her Twitter followers that Pilger is a left-wing activist and part of the entrenched “Deep State swamp.”

Dillon tweeted: “It’s disgraceful that this biased lawyer — who colluded with Obama IRS chief Lois Lerner to persecute Tea Party groups and who refused to testify under oath in Congress in 2014 — was still in charge of the elections unit in the DOJ.”

It’s disgraceful that this biased lawyer, who colluded with Obama IRS chief Lois Lerner to persecute Tea Party groups and who refused to testify under oath in Congress in 2014, was still in charge of the elections unit in the DOJ. Until today, when work appeared on the horizon. https://t.co/emU8hqBQM7 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 10, 2020

“This is Richard Pilger, the official who stepped down over Barr’s memo. Appointed by Obama AG Eric Holder.”

This is Richard Pilger, the official who stepped down over Barr’s memo Appointed by Obama AG Eric Holder “While apparently uninterested in vote fraud, Mr. Pilger was quite interested in aiding [IRS] extra scrutiny of tea parties and other conservative nonprofits” pic.twitter.com/Lk6tTz0HSC — Ian M. Giatti (@IMGiatti) November 10, 2020

Here’s a telling timeline of events.

Today: 2:30pm: Bill Barr meets with @senatemajldr. 3:23pm: @senatemajldr defends Trump in Senate speech. 7pm: Barr authorizes DOJ to investigate election fraud. 8pm: Obama lackey Richard Pilger resigns from DOJ election crimes job. Maybe the GOP decided to fight. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) November 10, 2020

Harmeet Dillon then posted a lengthy Twitter thread spotlighting what she called Pilger’s leftist bias.

She wrote: “DOJ says it sent election personnel to 44 jurisdictions to monitor this election. Curiously, many of these are places with massive problems in this election including Detroit, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Maricopa County. What did they observe exactly?”

Dillon added: “Whatever it was, they aren’t doing anything about it and the Trump campaign is filing suits in several states to ensure that all & only LEGAL ballots are counted…Guess who is in charge of the Election Crimes Branch of the DOJ Criminal Division? A career guy named Richard Pilger…Pilger was deeply involved in the Lois Lerner IRS scandal.”

Dillon said it’s a good thing Pilger stepped down because his bias would compromise an investigation into alleged Democrat election fraud, given his shady, partisan history.

Dillon wrote: “Pilger, when subpoenaed to Capitol Hill by House Oversight [chairman] Darrell Issa in 2014, refused to answer over three dozen questions under oath on the advice of DOJ attorneys.“

She remarked: “HE’s supposed to be controlling the prosecution of election fraud in this election? The guy accused of conspiring with Lois Lerner to criminalize conservative speech? The government is full of survivors like this. They burrow in, lurk, and like submarines they surface to survey, then dive & fire torpedoes. And you never know what hit you. DOJ civil rights ans election integrity have been MIA in this election.”

8/ The government is full of survivors like this — they burrow in, lurk, and like submarines they surface to survey, then dive & fire torpedos. And you never know what hit you. DOJ civil rights & election integrity have been MIA in this election … it didn’t have to be so. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 8, 2020

The media and Democrats are slamming President Trump for wanting election transparency and for wanting only LEGAL BALLOTS to be counted.

Flashback: In August, Hillary Clinton urged Joe Biden to “not concede under any circumstances” if the election is close.

Hillary said: “Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is.”

Should @realDonaldTrump take the same advice from Hillary Clinton that she gave to Joe Biden, that he should “Not concede under ANY circumstances”??? Good question. pic.twitter.com/NlN2UijMk8 — Y.R. Sparks 🌕 (@yellowredsparks) November 6, 2020

OAN host Jack Posobiec reminded the 70 million-plus Trump voters that they are not alone.

He was responding to a Trump supporter’s observation that “[left-wing] propaganda isn’t to convince you of an idea. It’s to make you believe you’re all alone in not buying it. You are NOT alone.”

There are 71 million of us https://t.co/KTgNGSSMtu — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 9, 2020

President Trump tweeted: “WE WILL WIN!”

WE WILL WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2020

This Trump supporter summed up the alleged Democrat election fraud in a tune called “Pallots Full of Ballots.”

