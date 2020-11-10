https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fda-anthony-fauci-covid-19-pfizer/2020/11/10/id/996431

Coronavirus task force expert Dr. Anthony Fauci announced he will take the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer after the treatment is approved by the FDA.

Fauci said he trusts the drugmaker following the announcement it developed an experimental coronavirus vaccine that has shown 90% effectiveness in trials.

Fauci has even endorsed the vaccine to be approved once it is complete and encouraged Americans to take it when it becomes public.

“I trust Pfizer,” Fauci told MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell on Tuesday. “I trust the FDA. These are colleagues of mine for decades, the career scientists.

“If they look at this data and they say this data is solid, let’s go ahead and approve it.

“I will take the vaccine, and I will recommend that my family take the vaccine.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said he thinks the vaccine will be distributed to the public by spring.

“Hopefully, since this is such an effective vaccine, or efficacious at least in the trial, that after a reasonable period of time, we will get vaccine to everyone who wants and needs it, and hopefully that will be the overwhelming majority of the country,” Azar said. “Because, with a vaccine that has this potential, this, together with the continuation of the public health measures, really should get us out of this very difficult situation we’re in to.

“So the vaccine is a very, very important tool in ending this pandemic, both domestically and internationally.”

