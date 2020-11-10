https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/epic-gop-senator-ron-johnson-gives-perfect-answer-asked-congratulated-joe-biden-yet-video/

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) gave the perfect answer when asked if he has “congratulated” Joe Biden.

A reporter on Tuesday asked GOP Senator Ron Johnson if he has congratulated the media’s pretend president-elect Joe Biden.

“No” Johnson said.

“Why not?” the reporter said.

TRENDING: HUGE EXCLUSIVE: Michigan AG Dana Nessel Sends Cease and Desist Order to Journalist Demanding He Erase His #DetroitLeaks Video Showing Voter Fraud Training — OR FACE CRIMINAL PROSECUTION

“Nothing to congratulate him about,” Johnson said.

Mic drop.

WATCH:

Reporter: “Senator, have you congratulated Vice President Biden yet?” Sen. Ron Johnson: “No.” Reporter: “Why not?” Johnson: “Nothing to congratulate him about.” pic.twitter.com/Is7APE2frx — The Hill (@thehill) November 10, 2020

In 2000, Democrat Al Gore fought in court for 37 days over “hanging chads” and “dimpled chads” in Florida.

The media cheered Al Gore every step of the way but ultimately the Supreme Court ruled in George Bush’s favor.

Suddenly the media has no interest in covering President Trump’s lawsuits and allegations of voter fraud in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

