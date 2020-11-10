https://www.oann.com/european-shares-hover-at-eight-month-highs-as-virus-economic-risks-weigh/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=european-shares-hover-at-eight-month-highs-as-virus-economic-risks-weigh

November 10, 2020

(Reuters) – European shares hovered at eight-month highs on Tuesday on optimism around signs of a breakthrough in developing a COVID-19 vaccine, although concerns about the depth of the economic damage from the pandemic capped gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> was up 0.2% by 0804 GMT, after rallying 4% in the previous session, as U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc <PFE.N> said its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech SE <BNTX.O>, was more than 90% effective in preventing the infection.

Banking <.SX7P>, travel and leisure <.SXTP>, and energy <.SXEP> stocks were among the biggest gainers in early trading following gains of more than 7% on Monday.

In company news, German sportswear firm Adidas <ADSGn.DE> fell 2.2% even as it said it expects sales to return to growth in China in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

