It might seem like your Facebook feed is filled with nothing but election coverage or friends and relatives fighting over the outcome, but Facebook swears it is not so.

A mere 6% of content seen on users’ feeds is political, according to Alex Schultz, the social media giant’s vice president of analytics and its chief marketing officer.

Even during the just-passed election season, the vast majority of content people saw in their newsfeeds was not political, Schultz wrote Tuesday on Facebook’s blog.

“For example, Halloween had twice the increase in posting we saw on Election Day, even though Facebook prompted people at the top of their News Feed (a number of times) to post about voting,” Schultz wrote.

The company’s own data tool, CrowdTriangle, can help users see which posts get engagement, but do not help in showing which are seen the most, he said.

Schultz provides two lists showing which U.S. pages received the most engagement following the last presidential debate.

U.S. pages with the highest reach from Oct. 23-29 were The Dodo, magician Rick Lax, Steve Harvey, AARP, magician Justin Flom, Donald Trump, Tasty, Fox News, Delish, and Memes.

U.S. publishers with the highest reach by domain link during the same period were cnn.com, foxnews.com, nbcnews.com, washingtonpost.com, nytimes.com, cbsnews.com, nypost.com, usatoday.com, people.com, and npr.com.

