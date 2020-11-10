https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/10/fact-check-realclearpolitics-has-not-reversed-its-call-of-pennsylvania/

Real Clear Politics co-founder Tom Bevan is clearing up a viral story suggesting his site has reversed it’s call of Pennsylvania for Joe Biden and now lists the state as a toss-up.

As Bevan points out in this tweet, RCP “never called Pennsylvania, and nothing has changed”:

As for Pennsylvania, there are still thousands of votes left to count and it’s expected that Joe Biden’s lead will increase:

And this is why the Trump campaign is looking to prevent the state from certifying its results:

It should be pointed out that this latest lawsuit is not alleging voter fraud took place, but that the entire election was flawed:

And now we wait for a ruling.

