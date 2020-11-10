https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/10/fed-officials-in-robust-discussions-about-the-future-of-their-asset-purchase-program.html

Despite potentially groundbreaking news about a coronavirus vaccine, the economy is still in danger and needs help, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said Tuesday.

Fed officials continue to discuss what they can do to help, and those talks have included stepping up the asset purchase program if necessary, the central bank official told CNBC.

“We have asset purchases well in place and we are discussing what more we could do if more is needed and what should we do in terms of communicating a plan for asset purchases going forward,” Daly told CNBC’s Steve Liesman on “Squawk on the Street.”

“Those discussions are always ongoing, but we really had a robust debate” at least week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting. “I would say discussion more than debate even,” she added. “We’re all dedicated to the same thing — continue the mission to serve the American people with our top policy tools. I would say our tools are powerful.”

Daly spoke a day after Pfizer announced its coronavirus vaccine had shown better than 90% effectiveness in trials.

While the news set off an explosive stock market rally and kindled hopes that a major hurdle had been eclipsed in the eight-month pandemic struggle, caution remained that the months ahead would be difficult as new cases continued to ramp up.

“The vaccine news of course for everyone out there on the globe is welcome news,” Daly said. “But we also have rising coronavirus cases right now in both the U.S. and across the globe, and so that’s my top priority.”

She said the Fed needs “to continue to support the economy and the American people as they move through this virus.” Daly described current policy as “in a really good place” as it can be adjusted tighter or looser depending on conditions.