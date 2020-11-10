https://www.oann.com/feds-rosengren-says-fiscal-policy-outlook-uncertain-after-election/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=feds-rosengren-says-fiscal-policy-outlook-uncertain-after-election

November 10, 2020

(Reuters) – Both fiscal and monetary policy will be needed to support the economy but divisions over the outcome of the presidential election and lingering questions over the makeup of the Senate make it hard to predict how much aid will be delivered, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said Tuesday.

“While we have a president-elect, not everybody agrees on who the president elect is,” Rosengren said during a virtual conference. “It’s still a little unclear what the Senate composition is going to be and depending on how all those decisions get rolled out makes a bi difference for what kind of fiscal policy package, if any, we’ll see in the coming months.”

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte)

